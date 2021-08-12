Watch Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson as False Friends Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp in the Impeachment: American Crime Story Trailer

The third season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series, also featuring stage veterans Clive Owen, Edie Falco, and Annaleigh Ashford, premieres September 7.

The lastest season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Crime Story chronicles the scandal(s) that lead to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton as told through the eyes of the women involved: intern Monica Lewinsky, her "friend" Linda Tripp, and Arkansas state employee Paula Jones.

Watch the first trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story above, starring soon-to-be Funny Girl Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, an unrecognizable Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

The series also stars Tony nominee Edie Falco (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune) as First Lady Hillary Clinton, Oscar nominee Clive Owen (Broadway's Old Times, Closer) as President Clinton, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, and Cobie Smulders (Present Laughter) as Ann Coulter.

The season is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Playwright Sarah Burgess (Dry Powder) is adapting the work for television, and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Lewinsky herself also serves as a producer on the show.