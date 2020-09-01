Watch Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Harada, Lea Salonga, More in Teaser for Let Us Entertain You

Dozens of Broadway stars will make cameos thanking frontline workers in the theatre industry tribute Let Us Entertain You debuting on Playbill September 23 at 7 PM ET. Check out a teaser, featuring Ann Harada, Bebe Neuwirth, Lea Salonga, Jessie Mueller, and more, above.
The project, presented by Brave Hearts for Broadway to benefit The Actors Fund, was conceived by registered nurse, playwright, and producer Michael E. Merritt. Virtually uniting over 120 people from 11 different countries to support and uplift theater professionals, Merritt organized The Frontline Choir and Friends to create the special video.
The Frontline Choir will sing and dance to original songs written by Matt Cusson, Terron Brooks, Elisa Nicholas and Andrew David Sotomayor. Let Us Entertain You is choreographed by Kathleen Brazie and John Scott.
While free to watch, donations are encouraged with all donations going directly to The Actors Fund.
Among the many stage favorites taking part are Jelani Alladin, Annaleigh Ashford, Shoshana Bean, Annette Bening, Alexandra Billings, Tommy Bracco, Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Mandy Gonzalez, Ann Harada, Ruthie Henshall, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Andrea Martin, Laurie Metcalf, Jessie Mueller, Bebe Neuwirth, Bernadette Peters, Conrad Ricamora, Chita Rivera, Krysta Rodriguez, Lea Salonga, Stephen Schwartz, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Allyson Tucker, with special performances by Billy Porter, Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher, and Lorna Luft.