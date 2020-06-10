Watch Because of Winn Dixie Cast Reunite Virtually to Perform ‘What I Got’

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Because of Winn Dixie Cast Reunite Virtually to Perform ‘What I Got’
By Dan Meyer
Jun 10, 2020
 
Bowdie, who played the pup in the Duncan Sheik-Nell Benjamin musical's Goodspeed premiere, also joined in the fun.

The world premiere cast of the Because of Winn Dixie musical, including title star Bowdie, reunited virtually for a performance of the show's “What I Got.” Check out the music video above.

“Nell Benjamin and I wrote this song for the end of the show,” says composer Duncan Sheik at the start of the video. “It’s about appreciating the little things… the closeness of family, both human and canine, and being together with family, but not getting on each other’s nerves.”

Joining Bowdie on camera are Chloe Cheers, John Edwards, Ryan Halsaver, Jay Hendrix, Brian Michael Hoffman, Veronica James, Isabel Keating, Crystal Kellogg, Jesse Lenat, Ava Loughlin, Jamie Mann, Sophia Massa, Jacqueline Petroccia, David Poe, Nicole Powell, Roz Ryan, Tess Santarsiero, Kacie Sheik, J. Robert Spencer, Ben Stone-Zelman, Josie Todd, and Mackenzie Warren, along with family members of the cast.

Because of Winn Dixie ran at The Goodspeed in Connecticut June 28–September 1 last year. The musical features a book and lyrics by Benjamin (Mean Girls) with music by Sheik (Spring Awakening). The production was directed by John Rando,, with music direction by Jason Hart.

WATCH: Highlights From the Musical Because of Winn Dixie

Production Photos: Goodspeed's Because of Winn Dixie

Production Photos: Goodspeed's Because of Winn Dixie

16 PHOTOS
Because of Winn-Dixie_Goodspeed_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Josie Todd and David Poe in Because of Winn Dixie Diane Sobolewski
Because of Winn-Dixie_Goodspeed_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Roz Ryan, Jay Hendrix, Jaime Mann, Josie Todd, and Sophia Massa in Because of Winn Dixie Diane Sobolewski
Because of Winn-Dixie_Goodspeed_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Isabel Keating and the Cast of Because of Winn Dixie Diane Sobolewski
Because of Winn-Dixie_Goodspeed_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Because of Winn Dixie Diane Sobolewski
Because of Winn-Dixie_Goodspeed_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Bowdie, Josie Todd, and the Cast of Because of Winn Dixie Diane Sobolewski
Because of Winn-Dixie_Goodspeed_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Chloë Cheers and the Cast of Because of Winn Dixie Diane Sobolewski
Because of Winn-Dixie_Goodspeed_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Because of Winn Dixie Diane Sobolewski
Because of Winn-Dixie_Goodspeed_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Josie Todd, Jaime Mann, Chloë Cheers, Jay Hendrix, and Sophia Massa in Because of Winn Dixie Diane Sobolewski
Because of Winn-Dixie_Goodspeed_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Robert Spencer and Josie Todd in Because of Winn Dixie Diane Sobolewski
Because of Winn-Dixie_Goodspeed_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Because of Winn Dixie Diane Sobolewski
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Video
Watch video of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London shows as well as interviews, TV appearances, and special performances.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.