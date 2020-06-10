Watch Because of Winn Dixie Cast Reunite Virtually to Perform ‘What I Got’

Bowdie, who played the pup in the Duncan Sheik-Nell Benjamin musical's Goodspeed premiere, also joined in the fun.

The world premiere cast of the Because of Winn Dixie musical, including title star Bowdie, reunited virtually for a performance of the show's “What I Got.” Check out the music video above.

“Nell Benjamin and I wrote this song for the end of the show,” says composer Duncan Sheik at the start of the video. “It’s about appreciating the little things… the closeness of family, both human and canine, and being together with family, but not getting on each other’s nerves.”

Joining Bowdie on camera are Chloe Cheers, John Edwards, Ryan Halsaver, Jay Hendrix, Brian Michael Hoffman, Veronica James, Isabel Keating, Crystal Kellogg, Jesse Lenat, Ava Loughlin, Jamie Mann, Sophia Massa, Jacqueline Petroccia, David Poe, Nicole Powell, Roz Ryan, Tess Santarsiero, Kacie Sheik, J. Robert Spencer, Ben Stone-Zelman, Josie Todd, and Mackenzie Warren, along with family members of the cast.

Because of Winn Dixie ran at The Goodspeed in Connecticut June 28–September 1 last year. The musical features a book and lyrics by Benjamin (Mean Girls) with music by Sheik (Spring Awakening). The production was directed by John Rando,, with music direction by Jason Hart.

