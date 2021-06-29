Watch: Behind the Music of Girls5Eva

Executive producer and composer Jeff Richmond shares what it is like to write for the fictitious girl group.

Girls5Eva follows a girl group 20 years after its heyday as the stars try to recapture the magic. Tony nominee Jeff Richmond serves as executive producer and composer for the new Peacock series. Watch the video above to find out about the inspiration behind the music.

Starring Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) as the group's diva Wickie with Tony nominee Sara Bareilles (Waitress) as the calm and centered Dawn, Busy Philipps as the ditzy Summer, and Paula Pell as singer-turned-dentist Gloria—the younger version of which is played by Mean Girls alum Erika Henningsen in flashbacks.

Tony nominee Ashley Park (Henningsen's Mean Girls co-star) plays the group's fifth member, who passed away in an infinity pool accident in between the height of the group's popularity and their resurgence. In addition to the gals, the cast features Tony nominee Andrew Rannells and Daniel Breaker as Kev and Scott, husbands to Summer and Dawn, respectively.

Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino are also executive producers. All episodes of Girls5Eva are currently streaming on Peacock.