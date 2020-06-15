Watch Ben Platt and Judith Light Go Head-to-Head in Latest The Politician Trailer

Season 2 premieres on Netflix June 19, featuring Bette Midler, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more.

Red undies, spicy lube, and a sex pentagram are just a few of the plot points in Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's political satire The Politician, according to the newest trailer. Watch Tony winners Ben Platt, Judith Light, and Bette Midler, along with the rest of the cast above.

The series, following the political and personal aspirations of Payton Hobart (portrayed by Platt), returns to Netflix June 19. Light plays Senator Dede Standish alongside Midler as Standish's chief of staff, Hadassah Gold. While the two leading ladies were only featured in the finale episode of the first season, they'll be a major part of the next, seven-episode installment.

Season 2 will follow Payton as he goes toe-to-toe against Standish for a seat in the New York State Senate. In order to continue on his path to the Oval Office, Payton must develop his own image as an electable candidate while using political sabotage to undermine his opponent. Meanwhile, Payton's mom Georgina (Gwyneth Paltrow) decides to enter the political arena herself.

WATCH: Why Ben Platt Had to Say ‘Yes’ to Netflix’s The Politician

The series also welcomes back Lucy Boynton as Astrid Sloan, Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson, Laura Dreyfuss as McAfee Westbrook, Theo Germaine as James Sullivan, Julia Schlaepfer as Alice Charles, David Corenswet as River Barkley, Rahne Jones as Skye Leighton, and Ryan Haddad as Andrew Cashman. Twins Trevor Mahlon and Trey Eason will also return to play Payton's older brothers Martin and Luther. The comedy also features Jackie Hoffman, Joe Morton, Sam Jaeger, Benjamin Barrett, and Teddy Sears.

