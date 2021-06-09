Watch Ben Platt and Lola Kirke's Strained Sibling Relationship in the Trailer for Broken Diamonds

The Black Label Media film will release in theatres and on cable VOD July 23.

The trailer is out for the upcoming family drama Broken Diamonds, starring Tony and Grammy winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and Lola Kirke (Mozart In The Jungle) as siblings dealing with the death of their father.

Platt plays a young writer who dreams of moving to Paris, but must put his plans on hold to take care of his sister with a mental illness, played by Kirke. Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) and Alphonso McAuley (Fox's Breaking In) also star.

The screenplay is by Steve Waverly, based on his own life story about taking care of his older sister living with schizophrenia. Peter Sattler directs the film for Black Label Media, the producing team behind La La Land.

Broken Dreams releases in theatres and on cable VOD July 23, ahead of On Demand availability August 23.

Platt also stars in the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, reprising his Tony-winning performance in the title role.

Watch the Official Trailer for Dear Evan Hansen Film, Starring Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, More