Watch: Ben Platt Discusses Pride and Pledges Support to The Trevor Project

The Dear Evan Hansen star is part of The Trevor Project's "Here" campaign to let LGBTQIA+ youth know the organization is always "here" for them.

Ben Platt, who will reprise his Tony-winning role in the film version of Dear Evan Hansen this fall, lends his support to The Trevor Project in a new PSA.

This year, the national organization—which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people under 25—has themed its Pride campaign "Here" to let LGBTQIA+ youth know the organization is always "here" for them.

In the video above, Platt explains that for some people, Pride is about hope, and for others about action, but for many LGBTQIA+ youth, Pride "is out of reach. They are still isolated from supportive communities." The stage and screen star, who pledges to be here for LGBTQIA+ young people, asks other adults to "join us and show them that you're here, too."

For more information about The Trevor Project, click here.