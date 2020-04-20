Watch Ben Platt, Jennifer Hudson, Leslie Odom, Jr., More Sing on One World: Together at Home

Several theatre alums participated in the marathon concert to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

A slew of Broadway and stage alums performed while practicing social distancing during the One World: Together At Home concert April 18, organized by Global Citizen. The event raised over $120 million for the World Health Organization.

Among the highlights were Tony winners Ben Platt and Leslie Odom, Jr. singing songs from the heart (the latter with wife and fellow Broadway alum Nicolette Robinson), Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson returning to Cats, Jennifer Lopez channeling Barbra Streisand, and a star-studded group uniting for “The Prayer.”

Watch some of the performances below.

Ben Platt performed two songs: his single "Bad Habit" off his debut solo album Sing to Me Instead and a cover of The Beatles’ “I Want To Hold Your Hand.”









Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson sang "Brown Skin Girl" from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, written by Beyoncé.





Jennifer Lopez offered a rendition of “People” from Funny Girl.





A group of stars got together to sing “The Prayer,” including original performers Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli, plus Lady Gaga, John Legend, and Lang Lang.





Jennifer Hudson returned to Cats with a performance of “Memory.”





American Idiot lyricist and book writer Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day sang “Wake Me Up When September Ends.”





EGOT winner John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live!) performed his new single “Bigger Love.”



Elton John took to the piano to provide an energetic rendition of his single "I'm Still Standing."

