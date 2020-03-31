Watch Ben Platt, Jordan Fisher, and the Casts of Dear Evan Hansen Sing ‘You Will Be Found’ on James Corden’s Late Late Show #HomeFest

The late-night host closed his home-produced show with the Pasek and Paul anthem.

As numerous late-night hosts turn to home broadcasts in the time of COVID-19 and social distancing, Tony Award winner, former Tony emcee, and host of The Late Late Show James Corden hosted Homefest: A Late Late Show Special March 30.

Corden welcomed guests like Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend, Will Ferrell, and David Blaine to join him from their homes, to “share music that we love with people that we love.”

The British actor and host became emotional in his sign-off, expressing his own personal anxiousness and sadness during this time. “And when I started thinking about how I wanted to end the show I kept coming back to a song from Dear Evan Hansen called ‘You Will Be Found,’ which sums up how I feel so much of the day and kind of what I’m trying to say to you right now.”

Corden welcomed original Evan Hansen, Tony winner Ben Platt, to begin the song and soon he was joined by members of the current Broadway and national touring companies of the musical, including Gabrielle Carruba, Jared Goldsmith, Ivan Hernandez, Christiane Noll, Jessica Phillips, Jordan Fisher, Stephen Christopher Anthony, Ciara Alyse Harris, Stephanie La Rochelle, Claire Rankin, and Jessica Sherman. Watch them sing the song by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul in the video above.

#Homefest also raised funds and awareness for CDC Foundation and Feed the Children.