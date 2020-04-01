Watch Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and More in Their Short Film Theater Camp

The parody of all things performing arts was written by the pair with Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman.

A parody of embittered teachers, ridiculous acting exercises, and exhausting dance tutorials make up the new short comedy Theater Camp, starring Tony winner Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and more stage alums. Check out the movie, written by Platt, Galvin, Molly Gordon, and Nick Lieberman, above.

Platt plays acting coach Angelo (who got circumcised for a role he didn’t get) while Galvin plays dance teacher Bradley “Baby” Bjorn, whose instructions include the cat-like jump “Grizabella!” and works a side gig as Millie Bobbie Brown’s stand-in for Stranger Things. The short also pokes fun at the lack of funding in the arts, Stomp, and vocal warm-ups.

Also in the cast are Natalie Margolin, Tyrone Henderson, Olivia Puckett, Max Sheldon, and Adam Quinn. The campers, eager to make their mark in the world of theatre, are played by Rosalba Bujanda-Suarez, Isabella Burke, Kaitlyn Dieppa, Aidan Famighetti, Dwany Guzman, Alexyss Hadden, Oona Higgins, Meliki Hurd, Elizabeth Kenney, Kendi King, Ananda Liveright, Fardin Mahi, Johnny Marx, Dylan Mejil, Greg Papadopoulos, Imani Patterson, Naomi Rosenthal, Sydney Shuck, Sarah Tie, Eli Tokash, Clara Young, and Violet Young.

Theater Camp is directed by Lieberman and shot by James Rodrigues and Lieberman.

