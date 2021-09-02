Watch Ben Platt Perform 'You Will Be Found' from Dear Evan Hansen on America's Got Talent

Plus, Carrie Underwood, Sam Smith, Summer Walker, and more are announced for the film's soundtrack.

Ben Platt, who reprises his Tony-winning title role in the upcoming film version of Dear Evan Hansen, performed "You Will Be Found" from the Tony-winning musical on the September 1 broadcast of NBC's America's Got Talent. Watch the performance above.

In the upcoming film, which will be released September 24, Platt plays Evan Hansen, a sensitive high school student caught at the center of a story that spirals out of control. The film's cast also includes Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Evan's mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman. DeMarius Copes, Gerald Caesar, Isaac Powell, and Liz Kate are also seen in new roles created for the adaptation.

Stephen Chbosky directs, with Steven Levenson adapting his book for the screen alongside the Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

In related news, the soundtrack for the film musical will feature five bonus tracks performed by pop stars, including Carrie Underwood, Sam Smith, and Summer Walker. The complete track listing follows:

"Waving Through a Window" – Ben Platt

"For Forever" – Ben Platt

"Sincerely Me" – Colton Ryan, Ben Platt, and Nik Dodani

"Requiem" – Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Pino, and Amy Adams

"If I Could Tell Her" – Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever

"The Anonymous Ones" – Amandla Stenberg

"You Will Be Found" – Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg, Liz Kate, DeMarius Copes, Isaac Powell, Hadiya Eshe, and Kaitlyn Dever

"Only Us" – Kaitlyn Dever and Ben Platt

"Words Fail" – Ben Platt

"So Big/So Small" – Julianne Moore

"A Little Closer" – Colton Ryan

"You Will Be Found" – Sam Smith With Summer Walker

"The Anonymous Ones" – SZA

"Only Us" – Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay

"A Little Closer" – Finneas

"Waving Through a Window" – Tori Kelly

