Watch Ben Platt Perform ‘Waving Through a Window’ Ahead of Dear Evan Hansen Movie Release

The Tony winner, who reprises his performance on screen, stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

In celebration of Broadway week, Tony and Emmy winner Ben Platt took the stage September 15 on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Check out the star singing “Waving Through a Window” from Dear Evan Hansen above, ahead of the movie adaptation’s theatrical release September 23. Below, Platt chats with Fallon about the film, going to prom with Beanie Feldstein, and more.

The late-night series is celebrating Broadway and beyond's reopening all week. Already, the cast of Little Shop of Horrors and Tina—The Tina Turner Musical have performed.

Platt reprises the title role in the movie adaptation opposite Julianne Moore as Evan's mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman.

When the musical reopens on Broadway December 11, Jordan Fisher will return to the title role at the Music Box Theatre. Joining him on stage will be Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck.

Dear Evan Hansen features a score by the Tony and Oscar–winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson, choreography by Danny Mefford, and direction by multiple Tony nominee Michael Greif. The musical opened December 4 at the Music Box and was nominated for nine 2017 Tony Awards, winning six, including Best Musical.

