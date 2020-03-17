Watch Ben Rimalower's Complete Solo Show, Patti Issues, Filmed Live at the Duplex

Written and performed by Rimalower, the solo work was directed by Aaron Mark.

Ben Rimalower's award-winning solo show, Patti Issues, can be viewed in its entirety above. The acclaimed work, written and performed by Rimalower, features direction by Aaron Mark.

Rimalower debuted Patti Issues in August 2012; he received a special Bistro Award for solo play and won the MAC Award for Male Debut. The show was filmed in November 2016 at New York City's The Duplex.

Rimalower recently decided to post his show on YouTube in an effort to help those affected by the current pandemic. “I know that I am trawling the internet finding things to distract me, entertain me, and ultimately give me some sense of connection," he told Playbill. "I hope that my work can do that for more people.”

Patti Issues was originally described as such: "When Ben Rimalower was eight years old, his father came out of the closet and embarked on a drug-fueled tear that left his family in tatters. Amid the chaos of his young life, Ben found comfort—like so many gay boys before him and after—in musical theatre, and specifically in the transportive voice of Broadway star Patti LuPone."

Patti Issues played a lengthy run in New York and subsequent engagements in Boston, London, Berlin, Glasgow, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Berkeley, Provincetown, Fire Island Pines, Baltimore, South Florida, and more. Rimalower's follow-up solo work is titled Bad With Money.

Rimalower's other credits include directing and producing the plays Joy and The Fabulous Life of a Size Zero. He has also directed a slew of solo cabaret shows, most notably conceiving and directing Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches.

