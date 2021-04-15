WATCH: Bernadette Peters Returns to Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for a Girls' Night Out

The Broadway legend makes her second appearance on the NBC show April 18; get an exclusive sneak peek here.

Two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters will return to NBC's Zoey's Extradinary Playlist for a girls' night with Mary Steenburgen on the April 18 episode.

Watch the exclusive clip above, as Peter's character Deb convinces Maggie (Steenburgen) to take a night out on the town after the death of her husband (played by Peter Gallagher in Season 1).

The series stars Jane Levy as Zoey, a woman who magically begins to hear other people's innermost desires as songs. Skylar Astin, original Spring Awakening cast member, and Alex Newell, of Glee and Broadway's Once on This Island, co-star.

Peters made her first appearance on the show in Episode 11 of Season 1, playing Deb, a widow who Zoey sees singing and dancing in a cemetery. The two meet, and Deb helps Zoey's mother Maggie with her anxiety while planning her husband's funeral. In that episode Peters performs the song "Feeling Good" from The Roar of the Greasepaint—The Smell of the Crowd, written by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse, and made famous by recording artist Nina Simone.

And, yes, Peters will be singing in this episode. A little Peacock told us so.