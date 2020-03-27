Watch Bernadette Peters Sing 'Broadway Baby' From City Center Encores! Special Event, A Bed and a Chair

The videos are part of the famed Manhattan venue's new series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

New York City Center, which is currently closed through April 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from its musical theatre vault, including selections from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with two songs from the Encores! production of Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies: Tony winner Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" and Tony winner Victoria Clark singing "Losing My Mind." Also offered: Sutton Foster and Murphy in Anyone Can Whistle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Betsy Wolfe in Merrily We Roll Along, Melissa Errico in Do I Hear a Waltz?, and Patti LuPone in Gypsy.

Continuing the Sondheim celebration, the series now presents a selection from its 2013 Encores! Special Event, A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair, a collaboration between Sondheim and jazz musician-composer Wynton Marsalis: Tony winner Bernadette Peters singing "Broadway Baby."

The cast also included Tony nominees Norm Lewis and Jeremy Jordan, Cyrille Aimée and dancers Meg Gillentine, Tyler Hanes, Grasan Kingsberry, and Elizabeth Parkinson.

Watch the performance below.

🎶: @OfficialBPeters "Broadway Baby"

Gala Production A Bed and A Chair: A New York Love Affair 2013 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/ODjR7XgsQ1 — New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) March 28, 2020

"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theatre fix while our theatre is closed," the New York institution posted on Instagram. "We’ll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or…well, why not wait and see? We’ve done more than 80 Broadway shows and over a dozen from Off-Broadway." ⁣

