Watch Bianca Marroquín Lead Broadway Cast of Chicago in 'All That Jazz' Live in Times Square

The company of the Tony-winning revival, which resumes at the Ambassador Theatre in September, performed on Good Morning America.

The Broadway company of Chicago, which resumes performances at the Ambassador Theatre September 14, strutted their stuff on the August 25 broadcast of ABC's Good Morning America.

Bianca Marroquín led the company in the John Kander and Fred Ebb classic "All That Jazz" live in Times Square. Watch the performance below.



As previously announced, when performances resume on Broadway, the cast will be led by Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!) as Roxie Hart, Marroquín (a longtime Roxie in the revival) as Velma Kelly, and Tony winner Lillias White (The Life, How to Succeed…) as Matron Mama Morton with Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Ensemble members include David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith, and Brian Spitulnik.

The revival of Chicago began life as one of the three annual Encores! presentations offered by City Center. The musical opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in November 1996, where it remained through February 1997. The musical transferred to the Shubert Theatre, and played that house through January 26, 2003. The revival reopened at the Ambassador Theatre January 29 that year.

It is now the second-longest running show in Broadway history (after The Phantom of the Opera).

With a book by the late Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago features direction by Walter Bobbie, choreography by the late Ann Reinking, set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

The current production, produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997 as well as awards for actors Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton, director Bobbie, lighting designer Billington, and Reinking. The original production was directed and choreographed by the late Bob Fosse.

