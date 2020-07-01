Watch Billy Porter, Annaleigh Ashford, and Matthew Morrison Reunite With Jerry Mitchell Live

The Tony-winning director-choreographer answered your questions on The Broadway Q&A.

Jerry Mitchell joined us live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, July 1. The two-time Tony Award–winning performer, choreographer, and director answered questions about his multi-hyphenate career—which includes working on Broadway productions of Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, and more—during the hour-long chat, which you can watch above.

Mitchell was joined by some of his favorite performers during the broadcast, including Billy Porter, Annaleigh Ashford, and Matthew Morrison.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available on demand at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Sergio Trujillo (July 6), Denis Jones (July 8), Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), Kathleen Marshall (July 22), Scott Ellis (July 27), and Conor McPherson (July 29).

