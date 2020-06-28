Watch Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, and More in This Megamix of Kinky Boots’ ‘Raise You Up’

By Ruthie Fierberg
Jun 28, 2020
 
Along with original cast members Stark Sands and Annaleigh Ashford, the video also features performers from Broadway over the years, the national tour, and casts from Germany, South Korea, and more.

In honor of Pride, Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter reprised his performance of “Raise You Up” from Kinky Boots alongside performers from the Broadway casts over the show’s six-year run, the national tour, and casts from the companies of the international productions in England, Germany, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Canada in this new music video.

The video features reunites Porter with original Broadway castmates Grammy Award winner Stark Sands, and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford. Also making cameos are the musical’s Tony Award-winning book writer Harvey Fierstein, Tony and Grammy Award-winning composer-lyricist Cyndi Lauper, and Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell, including special appearances by previous cast members Wayne Brady, Jake Shears, David Cook, and Kirstin Maldonado.

The video, produced by Tony and Grammy Award–winning music supervisor and orchestrator Stephen Oremus and musical director Brian Usifer, raises funds for True Colors United, which provides support to homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

Kinky Boots opened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre April 4, 2013. Before closing April 7, 2019, the musical racked up six 2013 Tony Awards, including one for Porter for his performance as drag queen Lola, Best Original Score for Lauper, Best Choreographer for Mitchell, and Best Musical.

The story, based on the movie of the same name, follows the unlikely partnership of Lola and Charlie, the shoemaker’s son trying to save his father’s factory from ruin. Together, the two tackle the niche market of making boots sturdy enough for drag queens, and change the world by changing minds.


Look Back at the Original Broadway Cast of Kinky Boots

Look Back at the Original Broadway Cast of Kinky Boots

12 PHOTOS
Billy Porter and cast of <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Billy Porter and The Angels (Kyle Post, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Joey Taranto and Paul Canaan) Matthew Murphy
Stark Sands, Annaleigh Ashford and Billy Porter in <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Stark Sands, Annaleigh Ashford and Billy Porter Matthew Murphy
Stark Sands, Billy Porter and Annaleigh Ashford (center)
Stark Sands, Billy Porter and Annaleigh Ashford (center) Matthew Murphy
Billy Porter, Daniel Stewart Sherman and Marcus Neville
Billy Porter, Daniel Stewart Sherman and Marcus Neville in Kinky Boots Matthew Murphy
Cast of <i>Kinky Boots</i>
The cast Matthew Murphy
Stark Sands, Billy Porter and cast of <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Stark Sands, Billy Porter and cast Matthew Murphy
Annaleigh Ashford and Stark Sands in <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Annaleigh Ashford and Stark Sands Matthew Murphy
Annaleigh Ashford in <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Annaleigh Ashford Matthew Murphy
Billy Porter in <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Billy Porter Matthew Murphy
Celina Carvajal
Celina Carvajal Matthew Murphy
