Watch Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, James Corden, and Camila Cabello in Crosswalk the Musical: Cinderella

The late night host was at it again with some bibbidi-bobbidi-boo magic—and yes, the much-discussed thrusting is there.

Tony winners Billy Porter and Idina Menzel, title star Camila Cabello, and a certain viral TV host got together for Crosswalk the Musical: Cinderella on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Check out the stars of the movie—now streaming on Amazon Prime Video—performing "Let's Get Loud," "Rhythm Nation," "Shining Star," and original tune "One in a Million," all of which appear in the movie musical, above. (And yes, the James Corden thrusting is there—just from a different angle).

Cinderella, a modern-day jukebox musical take on the fairy tale, stars Cabello as Cinderella, Menzel as the Stepmother, and Porter as a non-binary Fairy Godparent named Fab G, with Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as the Stepsisters, Missy Elliott as the Town Crier, and Fra Fee as Hench.

Corden, who also executive produces, plays one of the mice-turned-footmen alongside John Mulaney and Romesh Ranganathan. The movie is written and directed by Kay Cannon, with original songs by Cabello and Menzel alongside contemporary pop tracks.

Crosswalk the Musical has become a staple on the late night program over the past few years—with takes on Broadway favorites like Aladdin, Hair, and Les Misérables.