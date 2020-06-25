Watch Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Patti LuPone, and the Cast of Pose in New Video For 'Love Yourself'

The stars aligned for a virtual Pride performance of Porter's song, ahead of FX's Pose-a-Thon June 26.

The stars aligned for a Pride special when the cast and creators of Pose—including Tony winners Billy Porter and Patti LuPone, Mj Rodriguez, Janet Mock, and Indya Moore—got together virtually for a performance of Porter's single "Love Yourself." Check it out in the video above ahead of the Pose-A-Thon June 26 at 10 PM ET. The video also features Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard, Dyllón Burnside, Dominique Jackson, Jeremy McClain, Jason Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar, Ryan Jamal Swain, and Charlayne Woodard along with creator-executive producer Steven Canals and executive producer Mock. WATCH: Billy Porter Calls on America to Reflect, Listen, and Take Action Against Racism and Homophobia Emceed by Porter and Rodriguez, the Pose-A-Thon will feature stories, conversation, and songs, in support of LGBTQ+ education, social change for sexual and gender minority people of color, and transgender equality through legal services and policy efforts. The special will air on FX, Freedom, and Hulu in partnership with GLSEN, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, and the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund. As previously announced, Pose is set to return for a third season, although an air date is unclear as the COVID-19 pandemic ensues.

