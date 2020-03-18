WATCH: Binder Casting Directors Share 'How to Make an Awesome Self-Tape'

Since many actors will be auditioning via video during the current pandemic, Binder Casting has shared "How to Make an Awesome Self-Tape."
In the video, Binder Casting Directors Sarah Cooney and Chad Eric Murnane offer tips for those creating self-tapes. The two discuss technology, frames, slates, working with a reader and an accompanist, labeling and sending the tape, and more.
"A smart phone works just fine," Murnane assures, adding that "light is super-important." Watch the complete video above.
READ: RWS Entertainment Group, Including Binder Casting, Offering Free Online Coaching