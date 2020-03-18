WATCH: Binder Casting Directors Share 'How to Make an Awesome Self-Tape'

Casting directors Sarah Cooney and Chad Eric Murnane offer some tips for actors auditioning via video.

Since many actors will be auditioning via video during the current pandemic, Binder Casting has shared "How to Make an Awesome Self-Tape."

In the video, Binder Casting Directors Sarah Cooney and Chad Eric Murnane offer tips for those creating self-tapes. The two discuss technology, frames, slates, working with a reader and an accompanist, labeling and sending the tape, and more.

"A smart phone works just fine," Murnane assures, adding that "light is super-important." Watch the complete video above.

