Watch Bonnie Milligan and Amber Ardolino in the Music Video for ‘End Up Together’

The song comes from the concept album Within Earshot: Anthems for the In-Between.

Check out Head Over Heels alums Bonnie Milligan and Amber Ardolino in the new music video for “End Up Together” above. The track comes from the new musical Within Earshot: Anthems for the In-Between, written and composed by Jackson Teeley.

The concept album will drop April 20, with proceeds going to The Actors Fund through April 27. Joining Milligan and Ardolino on the song cycle are Brittney Johnson, Liisi LaFontaine, Ryan McCartan, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and Peppermint. The cast will join the creative team throughout the week of April 20 on Instagram Live to discuss their songs and the show’s themes, including the importance of connection in unprecedented times.

Within Earshot delves into the reality of human interaction and contemporary romance. On February 15 (a.k.a. "Singles’ Awareness Day"), a New York City barista bemoans yet another workday. Throughout the course of the day, they listen as the cafe plays host to myriad vignettes and moments that spotlight the inner musical fantasies of the customers that filter through the shop.

The musical features a book by Sarah Galante and is directed by Dan Barron (Gettin’ The Band Back Together) with Laura Z. Barket as producer. For more information, visit WithinEarshotMusical.com.

