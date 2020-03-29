Watch Brandon Uranowitz and Jin Ha Sing From City Center Encores! Off-Center Production of Road Show

The videos are part of the famed Manhattan venue's new series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

New York City Center, which is currently closed through April 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from its musical theatre vault, including selections from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with two songs from the Encores! production of Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies: Tony winner Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" and Tony winner Victoria Clark singing "Losing My Mind." Also offered: Sutton Foster and Murphy in Anyone Can Whistle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Betsy Wolfe in Merrily We Roll Along, Melissa Errico in Do I Hear a Waltz?, Patti LuPone in Gypsy, Bernadette Peters in A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair, Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in Sunday in the Park With George, and Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Shuler Hensley, and Steven Pasquale in Assassins, Bernadette Peters in A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair, and Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in Sunday in the Park With George.

The Sondheim celebration continues with a performance from the 2019 City Center Encores! Off-Center production of Sondheim and John Weidman's Road Show: Brandon Uranowitz and Jin Ha singing "The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened."

The Will Davis-helmed production featured four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza as Wilson Mizner, three-time Tony nominee Uranowitz as Addison Mizner, Tony winner Chuck Cooper as Papa Mizner, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as Mama Mizner, and Ha as Hollis Bessemer.

Watch the performance below.



"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theatre fix while our theatre is closed," the New York institution posted on Instagram. "We’ll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or…well, why not wait and see? We’ve done more than 80 Broadway shows and over a dozen from Off-Broadway." ⁣

