WATCH: Brandy Says Cinderella Meant a Lot to ‘Girls That Looked Like Me’

The star sat down with Whoopi Goldberg on The View to discuss the film's impact and its anticipated arrival on Disney+.

“Revolutionary.” That’s one word Brandy used February 4 on The View to describe the 1997 adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella that cast the singer in the title role, making her the first Black performer to fit on a glass slipper. Check out her entire interview above.

“At the time, I didn’t really grasp it all,” says the star to Whoopi Goldberg, who co-starred in the made-for-TV-movie. “The impact that it had on me and the lives of so many families and girls that looked like me, it was just unbelievable.”

Eager to spill the beans that the film would be dropping on Disney+ at midnight February 12, Goldberg kept the star on her toes while continuing the interview where Brandy reflected on advice she got from older cast members and talked about her time on the set of the made-for-TV-movie.

“One of the things [Whitney Houston, who plays the Fairy Godmother] told me that stuck with me—I spoke to her three days before she passed away and she told me to please promise her to always be myself. Never change for anyone...and I took that.”

As for what’s next, Goldberg says she hopes Disney re-releases a classic Cinderella watch with in Brandy’s face and image on it. “I’m putting that out there now...and I got my fingers crossed.”