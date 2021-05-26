Watch Brian d'Arcy James Perform Phil Collins' 'You'll Be in My Heart' From PBS' National Memorial Day Concert

Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise host the 32nd annual edition, also featuring Gladys Knight, Sara Bareilles, Denyce Graves, and Joe Morton.

Three-time Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James (Something Rotten!, Shrek the Musical, Sweet Smell of Success) performs Phil Collins' Tarzan hit "You'll Be in My Heart" on PBS' National Memorial Day Concert, which premieres May 30 at 8 PM ET. Get a sneak peek of the Broadway favorite above.

Hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, the 32nd annual edition, as previously reported, features performances and appearances by General Colin Powell, Gladys Knight, Vince Gill, Sara Bareilles, Alan Jackson, Denyce Graves, The Four Tops, Steve Buscemi, Joe Morton, Kathy Baker, Mary McCormack, Bailee Madison, and the National Symphony Orchestra. Mickey Guyton will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The evening will also include a Salute to Services with the Joint Chiefs of Staff from the Pentagon and a message from General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Also participating are members from The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U.S. Army Voices and Army Chorus, The Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, and Service Color Teams provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.

The concert will also be streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and PBS.org and available as Video on Demand, May 30–June 13.