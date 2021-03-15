Watch Brittany Howard Sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at the 2021 Grammy Awards

The performance was part of the In Memoriam segment of the annual ceremony.

Brittany Howard, who won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Rock Song for "Stay High," also performed the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic "You'll Never Walk Alone," from their musical Carousel, at the 63rd annual celebration March 14.

The performance, which also featured Chris Martin, was part of the In Memoriam segment paying tribute to those musicians who passed away during the past year. Watch Howard and Martin above from the CBS broadcast.

As previously reported, the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album went to the Broadway cast recording for Jagged Little Pill. The award was presented at the Grammys Premiere Ceremony prior to CBS’ primetime broadcast.

