Watch: Broadway Actors Reunite for the 10th Anniversary of Outsourced With Pilot Table Read

Fiddler on the Roof’s Ben Rappaport, Company’s Anisha Nagarajan, and more reunite to benefit Action Aid, Global Giving, and The Actors Fund

In 2010, the pilot episode of NBC’s Outsourced aired, starring Broadway alum Ben Rappaport as Todd, the sole American managing an American company’s call center in Mumbai. He must figure out how to explain American pop culture to his Indian employees while learning his own lessons about the culture of his new home.

Now, the cast has released a 10th anniversary reading of the pilot to benefit Action Aid, Global Giving, and The Actors Fund. Watch the video above.

The reading features the original cast, including Diedrich Bader, Parvesh Cheena, Pippa Black, Rebecca Hazlewood, Rizwan Manji, Guru Singh, Matt Walsh, Shawn Parikh, and Broadway alums Sacha Dhawan (The History Boys), Anisha Nagarajan (Company, Bombay Dreams), and Rappaport (Fiddler on the Roof, Picnic). Directors, Ken Kwapis, Victor Nelli.

Co-executive producer Alex Beattie and writer Robert Borden have also reunited with the cast to partake in the virtual reading.

Though the series ran for a single 22-episode season, over the past 10 years the sitcom has amassed a niche following.