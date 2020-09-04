Watch Broadway Alum Margo Seibert’s New Music Video for ‘Influence’

The Rocky and In Transit star is releasing two singles to raise money for The Loveland Foundation and The Actors Fund.

Broadway alum Margo Seibert has released a music video for her single “Influence,” one of two new songs the artist has released to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Check it out above, created and directed by Daiqi Cui, a student at the School of Visual Arts in NYC.

The two songs, “Influence” and “Searcher,” are a collaboration between Seibert and Alan Stevens Hewitt, aka ASH, the co-creator of Lizzie. Released on Yellow Sound Label with support from Broadway Records, the new singles are now available to buy or stream on all major platforms. Proceeds after cost are being donated to The Actors Fund and The Loveland Foundation.

Prior to the shutdown, Seibert was scheduled to perform at live venues up and down the East Coast to showcase original music for the first time since her debut album 77th Street dropped in 2018. The star has previously been seen in Rocky and In Transit on the Main Stem, and more recently, in Octet and Unknown Soldier Off-Broadway.

“In the face of live performance being canceled for the foreseeable future…[we] decided to take matters into our own hands and remotely craft our rough demos into fully produced tunes,” says Seibert.

For more, visit MargoSeibert.com.

