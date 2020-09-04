Watch Broadway Alum Margo Seibert’s New Music Video for ‘Influence’

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   Watch Broadway Alum Margo Seibert’s New Music Video for ‘Influence’
By Dan Meyer
Sep 04, 2020
 
The Rocky and In Transit star is releasing two singles to raise money for The Loveland Foundation and The Actors Fund.

Broadway alum Margo Seibert has released a music video for her single “Influence,” one of two new songs the artist has released to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Check it out above, created and directed by Daiqi Cui, a student at the School of Visual Arts in NYC.

The two songs, “Influence” and “Searcher,” are a collaboration between Seibert and Alan Stevens Hewitt, aka ASH, the co-creator of Lizzie. Released on Yellow Sound Label with support from Broadway Records, the new singles are now available to buy or stream on all major platforms. Proceeds after cost are being donated to The Actors Fund and The Loveland Foundation.

Prior to the shutdown, Seibert was scheduled to perform at live venues up and down the East Coast to showcase original music for the first time since her debut album 77th Street dropped in 2018. The star has previously been seen in Rocky and In Transit on the Main Stem, and more recently, in Octet and Unknown Soldier Off-Broadway.

“In the face of live performance being canceled for the foreseeable future…[we] decided to take matters into our own hands and remotely craft our rough demos into fully produced tunes,” says Seibert.

For more, visit MargoSeibert.com.

A Look at the World Premiere of New Musical Tamar of the River, Starring Rocky's Margo Siebert

A Look at the World Premiere of New Musical Tamar of the River, Starring Rocky's Margo Siebert

Prospect Theater Company's world-premiere production of Tamar of the River, featuring music and book by Marisa Michelson and a book and lyrics by Joshua H. Cohen — winners of the 2011 Jonathan Larson Grant — officially opened Oct. 2 for a run through Oct. 20 at the Baruch Performing Arts Center. Read the Playbill.com story.

14 PHOTOS
Margot Seibert and Company
Margot Seibert and Company Richard Termine
Margot Seibert and Vince B. Vincent
Margot Seibert and Vince B. Vincent Richard Termine
Margot Seibert and Company
Margot Seibert and Company Richard Termine
The cast of <i>Tamar of the River</i>
The cast of Tamar of the River Richard Termine
The cast of <i>Tamar of the River</i>
The cast of Tamar of the River Richard Termine
Margo Seibert and Mike Longo
Margo Seibert and Mike Longo Richard Termine
Mike Longo
Mike Longo Richard Termine
Margot Siebert and Company
Margot Siebert and Company Richard Termine
Adma Bashian, Margo Seibert and Aaron Komo
Adma Bashian, Margo Seibert and Aaron Komo Richard Termine
Margo Seibert and Aaron Komo
Margo Seibert and Aaron Komo Richard Termine
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Video
Watch video of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London shows as well as interviews, TV appearances, and special performances.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.