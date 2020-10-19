Watch Broadway Alum Nina Lafarga Join Built for the Stage for Motivation Monday

The weekly interview and fitness series from Coach Joe Rosko streams every week.

Nina Lafarga has been seen on Broadway In the Heights, On Your Feet!, Aida, and more. Most recently, she appeared in Frozen. She now joins Coach Joe Rosko of Built for the Stage for Playbill's Motivation Monday October 19 to discuss fitness, singing and dancing, and life during the pandemic.

Watch the interview and workout routine in the video above beginning at 11:30 AM ET. (Note: due to technical difficulties, the video URL was updated and is now live).

As these tough times amid a global pandemic continue, human connection is as important as ever in regards to health and fitness. Built For The Stage offers a seven-day free trial that allows participants to interact with a coach to talk about goals, try out some actor-athlete workout sessions, and more.

WATCH: Star-Studded ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices Concert

BFTS not only provides training programs for professionals in the business, but recently launched its new program, BFTS University, for theatre majors. BFTSU helps students in building their fitness and nutrition foundation to enable them to ready themselves for the demanding requirements of a career in theatre.

For more information about these programs, the BFTS Swag Shop, or BFTS podcast episodes, visit BuiltfortheStage.com.