Watch Broadway Alums Jelani Remy, Brittney Johnson, More Sing 'Here In Iceland' From The Valley

The new musical comes from Jamie Maletz, Eric Fegan, and Will Nunziata.

Several Broadway alums, including Jelani Remy, Brittney Johnson, and Desi Oakley, performed a virtual rendition "Here in Iceland," the opening number from the new musical The Valley. Check it out above.

Joining Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Johnson (Les Misérables), and Oakley (Chicago) are Keri René Fuller (Cats), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), and Ally Bonino (John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch). Also featured in the video are band members Tomoko Akaboshi, Meghan Doyle, Magda Kress, and Eric Fegan.

The Valley, directed Will Nunziata, has a book and lyrics by Jamie Maletz and music by Eric Fegan. The musical follows four tourists who believe they've signed up for a free volunteer trip to do environmental work in Iceland. They are technically correct, but definitely not in the way they expected; the journey they get wrapped up in brings the very problems they were running away from to the surface.

