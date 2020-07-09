Watch Broadway Alums Jelani Remy, Brittney Johnson, More Sing 'Here In Iceland' From The Valley

By Dan Meyer
Jul 09, 2020
 
The new musical comes from Jamie Maletz, Eric Fegan, and Will Nunziata.

Several Broadway alums, including Jelani Remy, Brittney Johnson, and Desi Oakley, performed a virtual rendition "Here in Iceland," the opening number from the new musical The Valley. Check it out above.

Joining Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Johnson (Les Misérables), and Oakley (Chicago) are Keri René Fuller (Cats), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), and Ally Bonino (John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch). Also featured in the video are band members Tomoko Akaboshi, Meghan Doyle, Magda Kress, and Eric Fegan.

The Valley, directed Will Nunziata, has a book and lyrics by Jamie Maletz and music by Eric Fegan. The musical follows four tourists who believe they've signed up for a free volunteer trip to do environmental work in Iceland. They are technically correct, but definitely not in the way they expected; the journey they get wrapped up in brings the very problems they were running away from to the surface.

Spend a Two-Show Day at The Lion King With Jelani Remy

Spend a Two-Show Day at The Lion King With Jelani Remy

See what it’s like to do a double-duty day at the Minskoff Theatre.

35 PHOTOS
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_1 Just arriving at the Miskoff for a 2 show day!_HR.jpg
Just arriving at the Miskoff for a 2 show day! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_2 - Signing in at half hour!_HR.jpg
Signing in at half hour! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_3 - Getting some love from Miss Kimberly Marable_HR.jpg
Getting some love from Miss Kimberly Marable. Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_4 - Puppet doctor hard at work!_HR.jpg
Puppet doctor hard at work! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_5 - Sweets and Treats for this 2 show day_HR.jpg
Sweets and Treats for this 2 show day. Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_6 - The calm before the storm. Warming up to wow the audience!_HR.jpg
The calm before the storm. Warming up to wow the audience! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_7 - Sisterly love (heart - I can't do an emoji)_HR.jpg
Sisterly love (heart - I can't do an emoji). Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_8 - Chandra Profit getting ready to play Queen Sarabi!_HR.jpg
Chandra Profit getting ready to play Queen Sarabi! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_9 - Meet Melvin! He is our physiotherapist at The Lion King._HR.jpg
Meet Melvin! He is our physiotherapist at The Lion King. Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_10 - Ouch!! But Thanks!!_HR.jpg
Ouch!! But Thanks!! Jelani Remy
