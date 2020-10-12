Watch Broadway Favorite Tommy Bracco Join Built for the Stage for Motivation Monday

The weekly interview and fitness series from Coach Joe Rosko streams every Monday.

Tommy Bracco has been seen on Broadway in Pretty Woman: The Musical and Newsies. Most recently, he appeared on Season 21 of Celebrity Big Brother. He now joins Coach Joe Rosko of Built for the Stage for Playbill's Motivation Monday October 12 to discuss fitness, singing and dancing, and life during the pandemic.

Watch the interview and workout routine in the video above beginning at 11:30 AM ET. This week's episode is sponsored by Postmates.

WATCH: Tommy Bracco Delivers a Hilarious Audition for The Lion King

As these tough times of this global pandemic continue, human connection is as important as ever in regards to health and fitness. Built For The Stage offers a seven-day free trial that allows participants to interact with a coach to talk about goals, try out some actor-athlete workout sessions, and more.

BFTS not only provides training programs for professionals in the business, but recently launched its new program, BFTS University, for theatre majors. BFTSU helps students in building their fitness and nutrition foundation to enable them to ready themselves for the demanding requirements of a career in theatre.

For more information about these programs, the BFTS Swag Shop, or BFTS podcast episodes, visit BuiltfortheStage.com.

For a limited time, Postmates is giving our listeners $7 off your first five orders with a minimum basket size of $15. The offer is valid on deliveries only for two weeks from your first order. Download the app and use code PLAY7. That's code PLAY7 for $7 off your first five orders for your first two weeks when you download Postmates on Android or iOS. Anything you need, anytime you need it. Postmate it.