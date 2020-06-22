Watch Broadway Husbands Podcast Hosts Bret Shuford and Stephen Hanna Join Motivation Monday

The weekly fitness series from Joe Rosko and Built From the Stage welcomed the Broadway alums June 22.

The workout program Built For the Stage has joined forces with Playbill to keep theatre lovers fit and healthy while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kick-start your week every Monday at 11:30 AM ET, with founder Joe Rosko leading a class that is perfect for anyone who wants to look and feel as good as they do under the lights.

Joining Rosko June 22 were Broadway Husbands podcast hosts Bret Shuford and Stephen Hanna. Watch them chat—and get their blood pumping—in the video above.

The program, used by Broadway alums Patti Murin, John Riddle, and Nik Walker, got its start in 2017 after Rosko worked as a fitness and nutrition coach for Jin Ha in M. Butterfly and noticed a lack of specialized workout routines for stage performers.