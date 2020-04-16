Watch Broadway Stars in the Trailer for LGBTQ+ Thriller Netuser

The short film, written and directed by theatre veteran Eric Rosen, stars Denis O’Hare, Claybourne Elder, and Johanna Day.

A trailer for the LGBTQ+ thriller short film Netuser shows Tony winner Denis O’Hare and Broadway alum Claybourne Elder as husbands who find themselves trapped in a modern-day nightmare. Check it out above.

The film, written and directed by Eric Rosen (a veteran theatre artist and Elder's husband), also stars Tony nominee Johanna Day (Sweat, Proof) and Tatiana Wechsler (Love in Hate Nation at Two River Theater). It explores how conspiracies have changed in the digital age since the ‘60s, how the dark web influences politics, and what happens when someone gets in the way.

Netuser will stream for free on YouTube for a limited time in the wake of the the COVID-19 outbreak. Viewers can sign up at NetuserFilm.com for a digital code to watch the short in its entirety.

WATCH: Company Stars Sing Birthday Wishes and Sondheim Tunes to Wish Stephen Sondheim a ‘Happy Birthday’

“I’m incredibly proud of the film we made. It is tense, exciting, and thought-provoking, and I hope it provides people a short burst of adrenaline in these strange times,” says Rosen.

Serving on the creative team is director of photography Alexa Wolf, editor Julie Tarrab, and producers James McKay/Big Universe Adventures. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper, with sound and music composed by Andre Pluess.

Elder plays Andy (originally April) in the 2020 gender-bending revival of Company, which was scheduled to open March 22 prior to the Broadway shutdown. Day was also to appear on Broadway this season, reprising her performance in How I Learned to Drive. The Manhattan Theatre Club intends to move the revival to the 2020–2021 season.

