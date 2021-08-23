Watch Broadway’s Jay Armstrong Johnson Reveal His Dream Role in Elevator Pitch

Johnson will celebrate his birthday at Feinstein's/54 Below with his new show There is No Place Like Home.

It's not unfamiliar to those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below—the ride from the green room on the 10th floor down to the basement, where the stage is located, can take awhile. How to make good use of that time? Playbill invited Jay Armstrong Johnson to answer some questions and end the interview in a song for our original series Elevator Pitch.

With There is No Place Like Home, Armstrong pays tribute to the Country music that inspired him as a young Texan. Expect songs from Reba McEntire, The Chicks, and Garth Brooks. Joining him on stage are his hometown “sisters” and I Put a Spell on You co-stars Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware and his music director/arranger is Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors). Jay’s Birthday Bash: There is No Place Like Home plays Feinstein’s/54 Below September 1 at 9:45 PM.

For tickets visit 54Below.com.

