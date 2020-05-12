WATCH: Broadway’s Kyle Harris Read an Excerpt From Katarina Ballerina

The children's book was co-written by New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck and Harris.

Kyle Harris and Tiler Peck first met starring together in the Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical Little Dancer (later known as Marie) in Washington, D.C. Inspired by Edgar Degas’ painting and sculptures of ballet dancers, the musical lives in the world of ballet. Through their joint experiences—though very different perspectives on ballet—the pair co-wrote the new children’s book Katarina Ballerina. Watch the video above to hear the co-author read an excerpt.

With illustrations by Sumiti Collina, the book tells the story of 10-year-old Katarina, a New York City girl who begins to feel restless about her daily routine. Her big dream? To become a prima ballerina. With the help of a few new friends, Katarina puts on her first pair of ballet slippers. When the head of the dance studio announces that there will be a competition to earn a spot in an upcoming international dance camp, Katarina knows this could be her big chance to make her dancer dreams come true. Does this tiny dancer have what it takes to stand out in the ballet world of blending in? Officially released May 5, purhcase your copy here.

Harris last appeared on Broadway in Matthew Lopez’s two-part The Inheritance. He was also a member of the company of Broadway’s Sondheim on Sondheim. Peck continues to dance with the New York City Ballet; while theatres are closed, Peck has been teaching daily ballet classes live on her Instagram.