Watch Broadway’s Maria-Christina Oliveras in the Return of Elevator Pitch

Oliveras answers as many questions as she can and offers an exclusive performance on the way to the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below.

It's not unfamiliar to those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below: The ride from the green room on the 10th floor down to the basement, where the stage is located, can take awhile. Playbill decided to make good use of that time and invited Broadway’s Maria-Christina Oliveras to answer some questions and end the interview in a song from her solo show August 6, for our series Elevator Pitch.

New York City's popular cabaret venue Feinstein's/54 Below has been welcoming back audiences for live performances since June 17 with an all-star lineup of entertainment and a new summer menu from Consulting Chef Harold Dieterle, best known as the Season 1 winner of Top Chef.

August shows will feature Tony winner André De Shields (August 2–7), Maria-Christina Oliveras (August 6), Liz Callaway (August 8-9), Vasthy Mompoint (August 8), Amber Iman (August 10-14), Tom McGovern (August 10), Zack Zadek (August 14), Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith (August 17), Bonnie Milligan (August 18-19), Alice Ripley (August 23), Your Birthday Show! from Scott Siegel (August 25), Todd Buonopane (August 26), and composers Helen Park (August 27), Adam Gwon (August 28), and Michael R. Jackson (August 31).

Feinstein's/54 Below will be following CDC and New York State guidelines and operating with enhanced safety protocols. Capacity will currently be limited to only 80 guests. Tickets for all shows will be sold in pods of two, three, or four tickets, and unaffiliated parties will not be seated at the same table. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry.

For full schedule and ticketing, visit 54Below.com.