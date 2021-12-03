Watch Broadway's Morgan James in 1st Installment of Playbill's Holiday Concert Series

A new episode will be released every Friday in December to celebrate the holidays.

To celebrate the holiday season, the Playbill Studio is hosting the Holiday Concert Series, with a new episode released every Friday in December.

In this first installment, Broadway's Morgan James (Godspell, Motown the Musical) stops by to share how she will be spending the holidays and perform a song from her new album, A Very Magnetic Christmas. Watch the video above.

A Very Magnetic Christmas is the follow up to James' 2020 album, Memphis Magnetic. Like its predecessor, the album was recorded live to tape at Memphis Magnetic Studio and is influenced by her love of classic Memphis soul. The album will be available December 5. For her tour dates, visit MorganJamesonline.com.

Coming up in the Holiday Concert Series, Girl From the North Country's Todd Almond.