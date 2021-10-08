Watch Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera Perform on the Red Steps in Times Square

The cast, including stars Ben Crawford, Meghan Picerno, and John Riddle, appeared on Good Morning America October 8.

The cast of The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show on Broadway, took to TDF's Red Steps in Times Square for its Good Morning America appearance October 8 to perform a medley of the title song and "Masquerade." Watch the video below. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical returns to the Majestic Theatre October 22 with leads Ben Crawford as The Phantom, Meghan Picerno as Christine Daaé, and John Riddle as Raoul. Directed by the late Hal Prince, The Phantom of the Opera has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), and a book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber. It opened on Broadway January 26, 1988.