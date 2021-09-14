WATCH: Broadway's Wicked Performs 3 Songs on The Today Show

The international hit musical resumes performances at the Gershwin Theatre September 14.

To celebrate their reopening at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre, the cast of Wicked performed three songs from the international hit musical on NBC's The Today Show September 14.

Watch the cast, led by Jennifer DiNoia and Brittney Johnson (standbys for the roles of Elphaba and Glinda, respectively), perform "What Is This Feeling?".



DiNoia and Sam Gravitte (playing Fiyero) duet on "As Long As You're Mine" below:



DiNoia and Johnson joined forces to sing the duet "For Good":



The reopening cast is led by Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Kathy Fitzgerald as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. (Wicked veteran Fitzgerald plays Morrible through September 26, after which Alexandra Billings, who played the role at the time of the shutdown, will return.)

The ensemble includes Ioana Alfonso, Alex Aquilino, Larkin Bogan, Randy Castillo, Antonette Cohen, Meg Doherty, Teneise Mitchell Ellis, Hannah Florence, Jenny Florkowski, Dan Gleason, Josh Daniel Green, Jeff Heimbrock, Celia Hottenstein, Courtney Iventosch, Colby Q. Lindeman, Chase Madigan, Micaela Martinez, Kevin Massey, Sterling Masters, Matt Meigs, Jo’Nathan Michael, Dashi Mitchell, Lindsay K. Northen, Emily Rogers, William Ryall, Travis Taber, Jeremy Thompson, and Christianne Tisdale.

Since opening October 30, 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries. In October 2019, the international hit musical surpassed Les Misérables to become the fifth longest-running production in Broadway history.

Wicked, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

