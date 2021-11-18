Watch Cady Huffman and American Dance Machine for the 21st Century Recreate 'Our Favorite Son' From The Will Rogers Follies

The dance video features 10 original cast members and 10 ADM21 company members performing the original Tommy Tune choreography.

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century, "a living archive of great American musical theatre choreography," has called on original Broadway cast members of The Will Rogers Follies to join them in their latest video, the famous seated kick-line number "Our Favorite Son."

Tony winner Cady Huffman, who played Ziegfield's Favorite in the original company, takes the center chair as Will Rogers in the ADM21 video, directed by Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse and conceived by ADM21 founder and Producing Artistic Director Nikki Feirt Atkins. Patti D’Beck, dance captain on the original Broadway production, staged the number, recreating the original Tony-winning choreography by Tommy Tune. The video also includes interviews with the cast.

Original cast members on stage include Maria Calabrese Heyburn, Colleen Dunn, Sallie Mae Dunn, Eileen Grace Reynolds, Kimberly Hester, Luba Mason, Dana Moore, Angie Schworer, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell, and Leigh Zimmerman, with ADM21 dancers Jordan Betscher, Alyssa Epstein, Julia Feeley, Julia Harnett, Naomi Kakuk, Danelle Morgan, Kenna Morris, Kristyn Pope, Christine Sienicki, and Lizzy Tierney.

The Will Rogers Follies has lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, music by Cy Coleman, and book by Peter Stone, It opened on Broadway May 1, 1991 with Keith Carradine as Will Rogers.

ADM21’s “Our Favorite Son” was filmed and edited by Elsa Stallings, with artistic direction by Atkins, lighting design by Ken Billington, and costume coordination by Ricky Lurie. It was produced by Douglas Denoff.

Previous tribute videos from AMD21 include "Cool" from West Side Story, "T'aint Nobody’s Biz-ness If I Do" From Bullets Over Broadway, and "The Music and the Mirror" from A Chorus Line.

Proceeds from the video will benefit American Dance Machine for the 21st Century, The Actors Fund, and the Black Theatre Coalition.