Watch Caitlin Kinnunen Perform ‘My Brother Lived in San Francisco’ in the 2nd Episode of OUTTakes

The Tony nominee celebrates Pride month in this performance and interview series.

Continue celebrating Pride month with The Prom Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen in the second episode of OUTTakes, the new series that explores the past, present, and future of the LGBTQIA+ community through the lens of some of Broadway’s brightest stars. In Episode 2 above, Kinnunen recalls coming out in 2018, her first time seeing the NYC Pride Parade, and more. In addition, the Broadway alum performs “My Brother Lived in San Francisco” from Elegies For Angels, Punks and Raging Queens.

On how Kinnunen celebrates Pride year-round: “By being myself and not being afraid of it....we need to stop caring what other people think about us. So, stop doing that. Celebrate yourself!”

Proudly sponsored by Nissan, OUTTakes offers an intimate look at Pride on Broadway, with each episode featuring an artist-activist sharing stories of what Pride looks like through their eyes and performing songs that celebrate their personal connection with Pride. The series is is music directed and produced by John McDaniel.

The featured performers are Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Bridges of Madison County), Anthony Rapp (If/Then, Rent), Max Crumm (Disaster!, Emojiland), and Peppermint (Head Over Heels, RuPaul’s Drag Race).

Episodes drop on Tuesdays at 8 AM ET. The four-part interview and performance series culminates in a grand finale event, The Progress of Pride Spectacular June 26.

