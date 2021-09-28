Watch Caroline, or Change's Radio Trio Perform ‘Salty Teardrops’

Prior to starting previews October 8 at Studio 54, the cast of Caroline, or Change dropped by Good Morning America to perform “Salty Teardrops.” Check out Harper Miles, Nya, and Nasia Thomas—who play Caroline’s radio—in the show-stopping number below.
“It is an absolute joy, I feel absolutely blessed,” said Clarke prior to the performance. “I am back doing what I love doing, on the story that I want to share with the world, with a wonderful, marvelous company. I’m blessed, baby. I’m living my best life.”
As previously announced, the Roundabout Theatre Company revival will also star Samantha Williams, Cassie Levy, and John Cariani, who were all slated to appear in the show prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Featuring a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner with music by Jeanine Tesori, the musical details the story of Caroline Thibodeaux, an African-American woman working as a maid for a white Jewish family in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement. Michael Longhurst directs the production, which previously earned Clarke an Olivier Award.