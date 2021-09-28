Watch Caroline, or Change's Radio Trio Perform ‘Salty Teardrops’

Sharon D. Clarke introduced the September 28 performance on Good Morning America.

Prior to starting previews October 8 at Studio 54, the cast of Caroline, or Change dropped by Good Morning America to perform “Salty Teardrops.” Check out Harper Miles, Nya, and Nasia Thomas—who play Caroline’s radio—in the show-stopping number below.

“It is an absolute joy, I feel absolutely blessed,” said Clarke prior to the performance. “I am back doing what I love doing, on the story that I want to share with the world, with a wonderful, marvelous company. I’m blessed, baby. I’m living my best life.”

As previously announced , the Roundabout Theatre Company revival will also star Samantha Williams, Cassie Levy, and John Cariani, who were all slated to appear in the show prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner with music by Jeanine Tesori, the musical details the story of Caroline Thibodeaux, an African-American woman working as a maid for a white Jewish family in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement. Michael Longhurst directs the production, which previously earned Clarke an Olivier Award.