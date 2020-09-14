Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform ‘Far Too Late’ From Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella Musical

The composer accompanies the star in the new video.

Get a taste of Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Zippel, and Emerald Fennell’s upcoming Cinderella musical in the new video above, with title star Carrie Hope Fletcher singing “Far Too Late.” Lloyd Webber accompanies her on the piano at Her Majesty’s Theatre (home of The Phantom of the Opera) in London’s West End.

Cinderella was initially slated to debut this fall, but was pushed back to spring 2021 due to the coronavirus.

Joining Fletcher (Heathers, Les Misérables) on stage will be Olivier nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Murder Ballad) as the Stepmother. Laurence Connor (Miss Saigon) will direct.

Cinderella features an updated story and book by Fennell (Killing Eve, Promising Young Woman) with lyrics by Zippel (City of Angels). Also attached to the project is choreographer JoAnn Hunter (Disaster!, School of Rock).

Additional members of the cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.