Watch Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay Record Beautiful Version of Dear Evan Hansen's 'Only Us'

The artists are among the pop stars that will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film starring Ben Platt.

Grammy winners Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay have joined forces for a recording of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's "Only Us" that will be featured on the forthcoming soundtrack for the film version of the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen. Watch the artists record the tune from the Tony-winning score above.

As previously announced, the soundtrack for the film musical—due September 24 from Interscope Records—will feature five bonus tracks performed by pop stars, including Underwood, Dan + Shay, Sam Smith, Finneas, Tori Kelly, and Summer Walker.

In the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen film, which will also be released September 24, Ben Platt reprises his Tony-winning performance as Evan Hansen, a sensitive high school student caught at the center of a story that spirals out of control. The film's cast also includes Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Evan's mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman. DeMarius Copes, Gerald Caesar, Isaac Powell, and Liz Kate are also seen in new roles created for the adaptation.

Stephen Chbosky directs, with Steven Levenson adapting his book for the screen alongside the Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

