Watch Cast of Broadway's Ain't Too Proud Reunite for Powerful New Music Video 'I'm Losing You'

The video, with musicians and performers recording in isolation, supports the Black Lives Matter movement and urges viewers to vote.

Members of the cast and orchestra of Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations reunited virtually for a new music video featuring the namesake group's hit, "I'm Losing You." Watch the powerful recording, with twin messages supporting Black Lives Matter and getting out the vote, above.

"When I think of our show and its relationship to the movement for Black Lives and the civic unrest that waves across our nation, I think of ‘I’m Losing You,’” explains Ain’t Too Proud's Tony-nominated librettist Dominique Morisseau. “I wrote the scene for this number to address the Temptations' conflict with being popular national artists at a time when their hometown was in social turmoil. In hindsight, I was actually writing about more than that. The emotion in this number always makes me remember that there is a such thing as righteous rage, and when used productively, it can create a national movement for progressive change. The movement for Black lives didn't just start today, it's being continued from Ferguson 2014, from LA 1992, and from Detroit 1967. History continues to repeat itself until we get it right."

Ain’t Too Proud music director and arranger Kenny Seymour produced the video.

Ain’t Too Proud follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The musical, which opened March 21, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The current cast of the Broadway production, which played the Imperial Theatre up until the coronavirus-caused shutdown, is led by Nik Walker as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, with Saint Aubyn, Esther Antoine, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Tiffany Francès, Taylor Symone Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Jahi Kearse, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Christian Thompson, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Candice Marie Woods.

