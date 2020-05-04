Watch Cast of Broadway's City of Angels, Including Randy Graff, Gregg Edelman, James Naughton, Reunite on Stars in the House

The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites members of the cast of the 1990 Tony-winning Best Musical City of Angels —including Tony nominee Gregg Edelman (Into the Woods), Tony winner Randy Graff (Les Misérables), Tony nominee Dee Hoty (The Will Rogers Follies), Kay McClelland (Into the Woods), Tony winner James Naughton (Chicago), and Rachel York (Head Over Heels) as well as Tony-winning lyricist David Zippel (The Goodbye Girl) and Tony-winning director Michael Blakemore (Kiss Me, Kate)—May 4 at 2 PM. Watch the stream above.

The Stars in the House series launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara and promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.



READ: How to Help Unemployed Theatre Industry Professionals During the Coronavirus Shutdown

The cast of Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series Hollywood, including David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jeremy Pope, Mira Sorvino, Holland Taylor, and Samara Weaving, will reunite for the May 4 at 8 PM stream.

A Look Back at City of Angels on Broadway A Look Back at City of Angels on Broadway 8 PHOTOS

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised over $200,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

