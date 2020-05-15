Watch Cast of Broadway's Diana Musical, Including Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, and Judy Kaye, on Stars in the House

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Watch Cast of Broadway's Diana Musical, Including Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, and Judy Kaye, on Stars in the House
By Andrew Gans
May 15, 2020
 
The daily live stream series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes cast members from Broadway's Diana: A True Musical Story—including Erin Davie, Roe Hartrampf, Tony winner Judy Kaye, and Jeanna de Waal, as well as composer-lyricist David Bryan—May 15 at 2 PM. Watch above.

The musical began previews March 2 at the Longacre Theatre, though the Broadway shutdown prevented it from officially opening as scheduled March 31.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

READ: How to Help Unemployed Theatre Industry Professionals During the Coronavirus Shutdown

The 8 PM stream May 15 will feature Memphis Tony nominee Montego Glover and Aladdin Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised over $200,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

Behind William Ivey Long’s Costume Extravaganza for Broadway’s Diana

Behind William Ivey Long’s Costume Extravaganza for Broadway’s Diana

28 PHOTOS
Diana_Broadway_Costume Feature Shoot_2020_HR
Diana costume designer William Ivey Long always creates two types of sketches for every costume: paper doll cutaways—to visualize proportions and costume changes—and vibrant ink drawings, like these—to communicate the movement, ethos, and color to the seamstresses and manufacturer. Marc J. Franklin
Diana_Broadway_Costume Feature Shoot_2020_HR
A sampling of Long’s extensive research into Princess Diana’s fashion. Marc J. Franklin
Diana_Broadway_Costume Feature Shoot_2020_HR
For Diana’s first date with Charles (at Buckingham Palace) she wears this emerald gown. But as she enters a dream state, “they rip it offer her and she looks like the material girl, dancing around crazy, and then, magically, at the end, it goes back on,” says Long. Marc J. Franklin
Diana_Broadway_Costume Feature Shoot_2020_HR
Diana is 19 at the start of the show, and her youth shows through fashions inspired by the likes of Madonna. Marc J. Franklin
Diana_Broadway_Costume Feature Shoot_2020_HR
Long’s ink sketch of the first date gown. Marc J. Franklin
Diana_Broadway_Costume Feature Shoot_2020_HR
Diana’s first date gown. Marc J. Franklin
Diana_Broadway_Costume Feature Shoot_2020_HR
She begins with “ruffles and bows”—key to communicating her seeming naivete and that she has not yet come into her own. Marc J. Franklin
Diana_Broadway_Costume Feature Shoot_2020_HR
Early in Diana’s life, her fashion is whimsical, flowing and then she begins to morph to take on her her royal duties. Marc J. Franklin
Diana_Broadway_Costume Feature Shoot_2020_HR
As seen in the previous photo of Long’s research, the designer does an impression of the azure suit. Marc J. Franklin
Diana_Broadway_Costume Feature Shoot_2020_HR
The finished product! Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.