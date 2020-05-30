Watch Cast of Falsettoland, Including Michael Rupert, Faith Prince, and Stephen Bogardus, Reunite on Stars in the House

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Watch Cast of Falsettoland, Including Michael Rupert, Faith Prince, and Stephen Bogardus, Reunite on Stars in the House
By Andrew Gans
May 30, 2020
 
The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes the original cast of William Finn and James Lapine's Off-Broadway hit Falsettoland—including Tony winners Michael Rupert and Faith Prince, Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus, Danny Gerard Lanzetta, Janet Metz, Heather MacRae, and Chip Zien—May 30 at 8 PM. Watch above.

The 1990 musical Falsettoland—the final part of Finn's Marvin trilogy (In Trousers, March of the Falsettos, and Falsettoland)—centers around the planning of a bar mitzvah for Marvin and Trina's son Jason, while Marvin's lover Whizzer becomes stricken with a then-mysterious, fatal disease. Falsettoland would become the second half of the musical Falsettos (March of the Falsettos was the first act) when it opened on Broadway in 1992 with Rupert, Bogardus, MacRae, and Zien returning to the show.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

READ: How to Help Unemployed Theatre Industry Professionals During the Coronavirus Shutdown

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, addiction and recovery help, HIV/AIDS and senior services, counseling and emergency financial assistance, as well as medical care at The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised $300,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

"What More Can I Say?" Celebrating Michael Rupert on the New York Stage

"What More Can I Say?" Celebrating Michael Rupert on the New York Stage

We look back on a Broadway career spanning 40 years, beginning with his debut at age 16 in The Happy Time.

41 PHOTOS
Billing page for <i>The Happy Time</i>
Billing page for The Happy Time
Cast list for <i>The Happy Time</i>
Cast list for The Happy Time
First bio for a young Mike Rupert
First bio for a young Mike Rupert
David Wayne, Robert Goulet and Michael Rupert in <i>The Happy Time</i>, 1968
David Wayne, Robert Goulet and Michael Rupert in The Happy Time, 1968
Michael Rupert in <i>Pippin</i>
Michael Rupert in Pippin
Michael Rupert in <i>Pippin</i>
Michael Rupert in Pippin
Joy Franz, Michael Rupert and Shamus Barnes in <i>Pippin</i>
Joy Franz, Michael Rupert and Shamus Barnes in Pippin
Michael Rupert and Terri Treas in <i>Pippin</i>
Michael Rupert and Terri Treas in Pippin
Michael Rupert and cast in <i>Pippin</i>
Michael Rupert and cast in Pippin
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in <i>Pippin</i>
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in Pippin
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.