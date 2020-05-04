Watch Cast of Netflix Series Hollywood, Including Darren Criss, Joe Mantello, Jeremy Pope, Mira Sorvino, on Stars in the House

By Andrew Gans
May 04, 2020
 
The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites members of the cast of Ryan Murphy's new limited Netflix series Hollywood—including David Corenswet, Emmy winner Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Tony winner Joe Mantello, Golden Globe winner Dylan McDermott, Tony nominee Jeremy Pope, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, Tony nominee Holland Taylor, and Samara Weaving—May 4 at 8 PM. Watch the stream above.

The Stars in the House series launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara and promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

READ: How to Help Unemployed Theatre Industry Professionals During the Coronavirus Shutdown

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised over $200,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

