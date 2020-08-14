Watch Cast of Newsies, Including Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay, More, Reunite

The reunion comes a week before Newsies streams free on Playbill, along with never-before-seen content with the cast.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomed cast members from the filmed version of the Broadway musical Newsies August 13.

Guests included Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (American Son), Kara Lindsay (Wicked), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Tuck Everlasting), Ben Fankhauser, and Aisha de Haas (Caroline, or Change).

Catch the stream above, and tune in to a stream of the Disney musical on Playbill later this month.

Newsies has a Tony-winning score with music by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. The production was directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, who won a 2012 Tony Award for his work on the show.

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical was captured live at The Hollywood Pantages Theatre in 2016, with several original principal cast members stepping in to reprise their performances.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

